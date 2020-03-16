Delivery & Take Out ORDER NOW LEARN MORE

Quarantine initiatives came down hard and fast. This is for a reason. Flattening the curve so those most at risk remain healthy is a difficult goal. We have challenged our team to carefully roll out a delivery and take out model that respects these quarantine initiatives stated by our leadership. We encourage you to stay home, read a book, do some yoga, and let us bring tasty, healthy food to your doorstep. ​ ​ Hours of Delivery & Curbside Pick-Up: Everyday 11AM - 9PM

Free meals for those in need.

The only way we are going to get through this is together. We have kitchens and we have passionate teammates that want to serve, so that is what we are going to do! Family meals will be determined by ingredients we have on hand and packaged for carryout. Food items will be the same in every box and will vary night to night depending on our sponsored donations for the evening. Family Meals are NOW AVAILABLE at both Hero by HG SPLY CO and HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave every Monday thru Friday from 6pm to 9pm. At Hero we will be serving on Valor off of Nowitski Way and at HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave we will be serving in the back parking lot directly behind HG SPLY CO and Gung Ho. No need to get our of your car! We will bring to you and place in the back of your car for you.



With the help of Chefs Produce and the Heard That Foundation we have been able to expand our Family Meal to East Dallas! We have 3 more kitchens in 3 more communities who need our help PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING BELOW OR BECOMING A SPONSOR.

Help support the

DFW service industry. Donate now! BECAUSE OF PARTNERS LIKE THE HEARD THAT FOUNDATION AND YOUR OVERWHELMING SUPPORT WE ARE NOW ABLE TO OFFER FAMILY MEAL AT 2 OF OUR DALLAS LOCATIONS!! LETS BAND TOGETHER AND BRING FAMILY MEAL TO FORT WORTH ASAP!



Who will step up and sponsor Fort Worth?!?



By donating, you are helping us do what we do best, serve others! Our definition of hospitality is the giving of oneself for the betterment of others. It is our prime mission and right now it is our ONLY goal.



There are 2 ways you can donate. All sponsors who would like to donate goods please fill out the “become a sponsor” request and we will add you to our sponsor page OR anyone who would like to donate cash PLEASE hit our “donate now” button and donate to our go fund me page. 100% of cash donations go directly to staffing during family meal. This allows us to continue to serve others fresh hot meals while creating jobs that pay a living wage during the quarantine. Save Jobs. Save Local Restaurants. Feed Families In Need. DONATE NOW

Thank you to all of our sponsors

Are you out of work and in need? We want to help those who have been directly affected and displaced due to closures of local DFW businesses. Apply now to receive hot food delivered to you and your family. Let us serve those who serve.